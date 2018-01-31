Cong takes out symbolic funeral procession

Nashik: The district and city unit of Congress took out a march to the district collectorate yesterday against the steady rise in the rates of petrol and diesel. A symbolic funeral procession of two-wheeler from ‘Vaikunth Rath’ was organised.

The march began from Congress Committee on Mahatama Gandhi Road. Activists on bicycles led the march. There is steady rise in the rates of petrol and diesel since last few days. Common people are bearing the burden of taxes being charged by state government on petrol and fuel.

The petrol is being sold in state at Rs. 80 per litre. Though rates of petrol and diesel are less in international market, rates in the country are rising daily. Though original rate of petrol is Rs. 31, it is being sold at Rs. 82 to loot the common man, it was alleged.

The prices of essential commodities have also been increased. Government should take efforts to bring them under control, it was demanded. Bring fuel prices under GST, it was also demanded.

A memorandum was given to Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar. City chief Sharad Aher, former Minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav, NMC group leader Shahu Khaire, west divisional prabhag committee chairperson Dr. Hemlata Patil, chief of women wing Vatsala Khaire, Raul Dive, other office bearers and activists took part in the march.