Confusion prevails among candidates

Nashik: The Model Code of Conduct has now come into a force with the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections programme. However, the issue of seat sharing is still pending. As a result, not a single candidate has fixed in Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies yet. Voters, as well as candidates, are confused over this.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena announced to contest elections together in the state. All parties have come together against BJP in the country through a grand alliance. However, imbroglio over seat sharing by saffron alliance and Front has not cleared yet.

Though Nationalist Congress Party stated to give one candidate from Bhujbal family for Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, it has not made clear about it. In addition, there are internal bickerings in the party at Dindori constituency.

Dhanraj Mahale joined the Nationalist Congress Party, leaving Shiv Sena with much hope. However, as CPI-M is insisting to give it the Dindori seat to become part of the grand alliance, both candidates are worried.

Some aspirants from Shiv Sena party are interested to contest the elections, causing worry to present MP Hemant Godse. All the focus is now towards the decision from ‘Matoshri’. On the other hand, stalwarts including Kokate from BJP are taking efforts to get this seat for BJP.

It is interesting to see whether current MP Harishchandra Chavan from Dindori constituency would get a ticket for fourth consecutive terms or not. As BJP found during its survey that the current situation is not favourable for Chavan, the party are assessing other aspirants.

Following the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections programme, movements at the political level have gathered momentum. There is strong opposition in both Shiv Sena and BJP to give a ticket for current MPs in both Nashik and Dindori constituencies. The activists, voters and candidates themselves are confused due to this.