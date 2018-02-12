Concretisation, check dams in Godavari to be removed

Nashik: Many constructions on Godavari and Nasardi river banks were affected due to flood line earmarked by water resources department after flood in 2008. As per options suggested by Central Water and Power Research Centre, Anandvalli check dam and concretisation in Ramkund will be removed. In addition to this, hydraulic gate will be installed at Holkar bridge, informed MLA Devyani Pharande. Losses of the properties on the river banks will be averted with this.

The meeting of MLA Pharande with secretary of Chief Minister Pravin Pardeshi and principal secretary of town development department Nitin Karir took place recently. Secretary of water resources department C A Birajdar, Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and officials of various departments were present for this meeting. MLA Pharande gave information about the decisions which were taken in it.

Following flood to Godavari river in 2008, flood water had entered residential areas in the city and property losses on large scale took place. Many properties were affected due to flood line which was earmarked thereafter.

The water resources department had appointed Central Water and Power Research Centre Pune to study the measures suggested by people’s representatives to reduce flood line area. It had tabled report to the water resources department on December 13, 2012, but Nashik Municipal Corporation has not taken any action over this yet. Discussions about this were held, she informed.

As per discussions in the meeting, it has been instructed to remove check dam below Holkar bridge to reduce flood effect of Godavari and hydraulic gate will be installed there. Soil will also be removed. It has also been instructed to remove concretisation in Ramkund and to remove check dam at Anandvalli.

Pardeshi issued orders officials to implement this. As per this, check dam below Holkar bridge and concretisation in Ramkund will be removed under smart city mission, while action is going on to remove check dam at Anandvalli, MLA Pharande also informed. Tenders worth Rs. 147 crore has been floated for this, it has been claimed and works will begin soon.

The proposal to construct hanging bridge on Godavari and Nasardi river on the lines of Hrishikesh and Haridwar was tabled. Currently, there are many small bridges on the river. As a result, water is stopped, it was informed. Now construct hanging bridge, instructed Pardeshi. Tourism in the city will see growth due to this, Pharande said.