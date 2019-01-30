Complete smart works before Lok Sabha election

Nashik: While reviewing works done by Smart Company in Nashik Municipal Corporation area, ongoing works and the works which are in process in tender, members of city advisory committee of Smart City on Wednesday advised the Municipal Commissioner and chief executive officer of the Smart Company to complete smart city works in the city first before Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

The meeting of city advisory forum was held on Wednesday in the principal presence of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. Committee members MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Devyani Pharande, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Smart city director and standing committee chairperson Himgauri Adke, house leader Dinkar Patil, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, chief executive officer of Smart City Company Prakash Thavil, city engineer Sanjay Ghuge and other officials were present, while member MP Hemant Godse and District Collector Radhakrishnan B were absent.

Chief executive officer Thavil made a presentation of the works under the smart city. He informed about the work of smart pilot road between Ashok Stambh to Trimbak Naka. Work on one side of the road will be completed in next 15 days.

The work of another side will be started immediately and will be completed by March 31, 2019, it was informed. It was also informed that solar unit will be set up on the terrace of NMC building.

In additional information about public bike sharing on PPP basis in the city, proposed smart parking at 333 places, smart street lighting, renovation of Pandit Paluskar auditorium, terminal for city bus service, bus depot, pick-up shed, multi-floor vehicle parking at Yashwant vegetable market, Pan City Skada and AMR project, greenfield project, Goda project, roads in ABD area (Gaothan area), underground sewage and water supply project.

After taking information about completed projects under redevelopment, ongoing projects and the project which will be started, MLAs advised officials to complete the ongoing project immediately.

Complete tender process for Goda project, smart street lighting and Gaothan development project and start them immediately. They should be inaugurated before enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections, advised these members to the Municipal Commissioner and the chief executive officer of Smart City Company.