Complaints against ‘Samruddhi’ to be sent to environment ministry

Nashik: Only 12 objections were received during environment related hearing for Samruddhi expressway which is ambitious project of state government. Officials stated that there is substance in 4 complaints only and they will be sent to environment ministry for next action.

Though there was strong opposition by farmers for Samruddhi expressway in the district, only 12 complaints were received. 47% land has been acquired in the district. Government conducted environment related hearings to prevent difficulties in future due to this project.

Coordinators of pollution control board and Samruddhi, prant officials and tehsildars of Sinnar and Igatpuri were present during hearing on January 25. However, 5-6 farmers from Shivde village in Sinnar taluka 5-6 farmers from other places were present during the hearing.

Only three complaints were related to environment. Report about this will be tabled to environment ministry. Government mechanism will take measures as per guidance by it, informed coordinating officials.

Prant official of Niphad Mahesh Patil, prant official of Igatpuri Rahul Patil, convener of Samruddhi Vitthal Sonawane and pollution control board officials were present for the hearing.