Compensation for victims of attacks by wild animals increased

Nashik: There is a rise in attacks by wild animals like tiger, leopards in recent period in the state. There is also an increase in attacks on livestock. Taking note of this, the state government recently increased the compensation amount given to victims.

As tigers and leopards are wandering to human habitats in the last some years, the number of attacks by them on man and livestock have been increased. In addition, wild animals are attacking those people who are entering forest area without permission by the forest department.

On the backdrop of this, a demand was made to increase the compensation amount for victims of attacks by wild animals during a supplementary question in the state assembly on July 1, 2017. Taking note of this the government made an announcement regarding this and increased the compensation amount on July 11, 2018.

As per the notification, compensation amount has been increased by Rs. 2 lakh for human loss. The kin of the deceased would be compensated with Rs 10 lakh, of which Rs three lakh would be given immediately while the remaining amount would be kept in the fixed deposit of a nationalised bank.

If the attack has left a person permanently disabled, he/she would be paid Rs five lakh, while those with serious injuries would be given a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh. Only medical expenditure up to Rs 20,000 would be covered of people who have sustained minor injuries.

However, the victim should take treatment at a government hospital or in the hospital run by Zilla Parishad. Considering loss of livestock in the attack by wild animals, the compensation amount from Rs 25,000 to a maximum of Rs 40,000 would be given, or 75 per cent of the market price of the cattle that included cow, buffalo or bull would be given.

The death of a goat, sheep or any other livestock would be compensated with a maximum of Rs 10,000 or 75 per cent of the market price of the animal. Cattle with permanent disabilities would be compensated with a maximum of Rs 12,000 or 50 per cent of its market cost.

If the livestock has received minor injuries, it would be compensated with a maximum of Rs 4,000 or 25 per cent of the market price of the animal. The compensation amount will be given on the basis of certificates issued by the veterinary officer.