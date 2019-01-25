Colours of nature make magic at Nasiklub flower show

Pooja Tipre

Nashik: Varieties of roses pink, yellow, white, red, bright delias, bright red leaves of anthurium, bunches of pink, yellow, red, flowers all filled the green lawns of Nasiklub bringing the best of the nature live on Thursday, January 24, 2019, when the Nasiklub Flower show was opened for the nature enthusiasts in the city.

The flower exhibition has inaugurated amidst the fragrance of the flowers and the brightness of their colours as commissioner of police, Nashik Ravinder Singal, released the balloons in the air.

The plethora of flowers showcased 250 types of roses, 40 types of species and different types of flower-like calendula, Torenia, Balsam, Cineraria, Spider Flower, Vinika, African Dezi, Celocia, Impetion, Anthurium, Salvia, Adenium, Delia, Begonia, Jirenium, Dianthus, Ornamental Kel, Pence, Petunia and others. The exhibition which is aesthetically organized with small tableaus of a hut or a flower peacock gives a rare pleasure to the eye.

Nashikites including Dr Kunal Gupte, Raghuvir Singh Saluja, Amrit Kaur Saluja, Sagar Mundada, Nemichand Poddar, D J Hanswani, Dr Tembe, Narendra Birar, Shivmala Chandak, Sunil Gidh, Priti Gidh, Jayprakash Jategaonkar and others were present.

The exhibition organized on the occasion of the silver jubilee year of Nasiklub is in its third year and is open for all till January 27, 2019.

The display of colourful flowers is a rare pleasure to the eyes. The credit for this goes to Rameshwar Sarda and family, who have been bringing this exhibition to Nashikites for the three consecutive years. There are big efforts in laying out such a flower show. It is a delight and I urge all Nashikites to come and visit.

-Dr Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police