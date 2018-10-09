College teachers decide to withdraw their strike

Nashik: It has been decided to withdraw the indefinite strike called by Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) after assurance in writing by the state Higher and Technical Education Minister.

MFUCTO will conduct a meeting of college teachers at Mumbai today (Oct. 10) and will announce this decision, it was stated. The college teachers started their indefinite strike since September 25 pressing for their various pending demands.

As there was no firm assurance by state Education Minister Vinod Tawade on second day of the agitation, it was decided to continue the strike in a state level meeting by MFUCTO and SFUCTO.

College teachers demanded to hold discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but the higher education and technical department gave assurance in writing in a meeting held on Monday (Oct. 8). The college teachers have decided to withdraw their strike after the assurance.

A meeting regarding this was called at Mantralaya (state secretariat) today (Oct. 9). MFUCTO will declare its authorised stand today, informed vice president of MFUCTO Dr. Nandu Pawar.