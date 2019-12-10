Type to search

Collectorate claims 236 villages water neutral

Nikheel Pardeshi December 10, 2019 9:30 pm
5366 works done under Jalyukta Shivar Scheme

Nashik: Last year district administration selected 301 villages under Jalyukta Shivar Scheme. The administration has completed around 5,366 works under the scheme. The administration has claimed that they have made 236 villages ‘water neutral’ out of the 301 villages selected.

The administration has said that the water stock capacity has increased to 29,127 cubic meters in the district. The district, as well as the state, have seen severe drought in the last few years. To combat the situation, the state government took an ambitious project of Jalyukta Shivar in hand.

The motive of the project was very clear, to conserve the water and increase the groundwater level. In the year 2018-19, the district administration selected 301 villages under the scheme. Fund of Rs 1.54 crore was allotted for the works to be done under the scheme.

The administration has said that they have completed around 5,246 works with help of employment schemes, Zilla Parishad, agriculture department and irrigation and water resources department. The works like concrete dams, trenches, land equiplanation, and other works were done.

