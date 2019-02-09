Cold wave takes two lives in city: Nashik coldest at 4.00C in state; Tapovan shivers at 2.2 degrees

NASHIK: Intense cold weather in Nashik, for the first time this season, has claimed two lives, according to report. Two unidentified beggars aged around 60 to 65 years, found dead at Chakradhar Swami tample area in Ramkund in the evening.

For the first time in this season, the minimum temperature in Nashik slipped below 5 degrees Celsius at 4.0 degrees on Saturday from 9.8 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday – a sharp decline of 5.8 degrees in a single day, according to Met, Nashik.

Tapovan in the city recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees, followed by Niphad at 3.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday. “Today (Feb 10), cold wave conditions likely to prevail in parts of Nashik and Ahmednagar districts,” says IMD, MUMBAI.

According to India Meteorological Department, Pune, neighbouring Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Malegaon recorded lowest minimum temperature of 6.1, 8.0 and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, the average minimum tempeature in isolated places of Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha recorded a sharp decline. Cold wave likely to sweep isolated places of Vidarbha and North Central Maharashtra today (Sunday), according to IMD, Pune reports, further adding that some parts of North Central Maharashtra likely to witness thunderstorm with hail on February 12.

Meanwhile, the city of Mumbai recorded lowest minimum of the season at 11 degrees Saturday morning. In fact, such significant dip in minimums has been witnessed after a gap of almost seven years.

Not only minimums, the city of Mumbai is recording quite low maximums as well. In fact, the city recorded lowest day temperature of the decade at 24 degrees on this Friday.

The reason for recording such low temperatures can be attributed to the presence of high speed cold northwesterly winds, blowing with the velocity of 25 to 30 kmph over the city.

According to Skymet Weather, these cold winds will continue for at least next 24 hours. Thereafter, weather will start warming up with a gradual rise in temperatures.