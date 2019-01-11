Cold response by Nashikites to India Post Payments Bank

Nashik: Nashikites have turned their back to India Post Payments Bank which has been started by Indian postal office in grand fun fare. Nashik division has 200 branches of the bank, but only 4,000 consumers opened their accounts in them.

Currently, the bank has deposits worth Rs. 20 lakh. The bank is receiving a cold response from consumers. However, the Postal Department is in a hurry to start more than 100 branches of the bank in the district.

The central government decided to start India Post Payments Bank to give a corporate look to Postal office. Prime Minister had inaugurated India Post Payments Bank on September 1, 2018. The branch of India Post Payments Bank is in operation at General Post Office in Nashik.

In addition, branches of the bank are running at Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Sinnar, Peth, Surgana, Dindori and Niphad, however, it is being found that there is a lukewarm response by citizens.

Only 4,000 consumers have opened their accounts in the bank in the last six months. At present, the bank has deposits worth Rs. 20 lakh. Considering this dismal figure, it is being found that consumers are not much interested to open their accounts in the bank. The bank is providing 4% interest on a deposit.

Comparing to other banks, this interest rate is very low. This is also the main reason behind lukewarm response by consumers. The ATM service by the bank has not been started yet. Overall, the bank is failing to attract consumers due to a lack of state-of-the-art services and facilities.

More than 100 new branches to be started Currently, 200 branches of the bank are in operation in Nashik division. 124 new branches will be started in future. Online banking, RTGS, NEFT, electricity and mobile payment facilities have been made available in the bank.

Postal life insurance scheme will also be started in the upcoming period. Consumers from the rural area can open their accounts in the bank on aadhaar card only.