CM Thackeray makes impromptu visit to Shiv Bhojan centre

NASHIK: “Did you like Shiv Bhojan?”, was the first curious question from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to beneficiaries of Shiv Bhojan thali during his surprise visit to Shiv Bhojan centre at Vadala Naka here on Sunday.

While discussing his pet scheme, the CM sought their reactions on the food quality, service and sought their suggestions to further improve upon, and people responded very positively.

“How’s the Shiv Bhojan?,” asks CM Thackeray to Tukaram Nade, one of the beneficiaries at the centre.

The pepole at the centre were totally unaware about the CM’s sudden visit but expressed satisfaction and appreciated the quality of food, taste during their interaction with the chief minister.

CM Thackeray was acccompanied by District collector Suraj Mandhare, supply officer Arvind Narsikar, tehsildar Pankaj Pawar and former MP Sameer Bhujbal. Government’s Rs 10 Shiv Bhojan thali is selling like hot cakes. The Shiv Bhojan centres have started in public places like outside district government hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, government offices, and market places where the poor and needy flock daily.

The thali comprises a bowl of rice and dal, a vegetable, 2 chapatis, and a dessert. Each thali costs the government Rs 50 and Rs 35 in urban and rural centres respectively, which has been subsidized for the poor people who can avail of the meal for only Rs 10 a plate.

The delicious Shiv Bhojan thali is already being served at the district collectorate, at Nashik Road railway station (Hotel Deepak) and at Panchavati (Hotel Baliraja) in the city besides one eatery at Malegaon market committee place (Sai Shraddha Bachat Gat) in taluka place.

The Rs 10 meal scheme for the poor was one of the poll promises of the ruling Shiv Sena in the last year’s Assembly elections. The Shiv Bhojan scheme was started on the occasion of 71st Republic Day at around 100 eateries across the state.