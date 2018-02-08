Closed roads in Deolali to open soon, hints Sitaraman

Deolali Camp : Citizens were confused after local army establishment shut roads in civil area over security reason. Corporators of cantonment board immediately rushed to Delhi and complained about this to the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. She hinted that a way for this would be found out soon and would open the roads.

The important Vadner Road has been shut for citizens since last two years, while it was planned to shut Barnes school road, Nanegaon road and roads in Vijaynagar and in various areas since last six months. As concerned had not taken board administration into confidence, citizens were angry.

On the backdrop of this, cantonment board vice president Dinkar Adhav, corporator Baburao Mojad, Sachin Thakre, Bhagwan Katariya and former vice president Tanaji Karanjkar met Defence Minister Sitaraman, Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre, director general Yadneshwar Sharma and deputy director Tanaji Karanjkar and held discussions.

They made the Minister aware about the action which has taken in cantonment board area in other countries and mentioned that treatment by local army establishment to citizens is improper. The Defence Minister took this thing seriously and assured to find a solution for this. She also informed that a joint meeting of senior army officials, MPs and board representatives will be called soon and positive decision will be taken in it.