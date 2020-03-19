NASHIK :

Close Paan shops (betel shops) from where betel leaf, gutkha and other similar products are being sold till March 31, instructed District Collector Suraj Mandhare in an order.

Many citizens are returning from Coronavirus affected countries and other countries to the Nashik district. It is necessary to take proper precautions for this. During the medical test, it has been proved that Coronavirus is spread through cough and spitting.

People are spitting in public places carelessly after consuming betel leaf, gutkha and other similar products. Considering the possibility of Coronavirus spread through this there is a need to ban their consumption and sale. Taking this into account, it has been ordered to close betel shops in the district till March 31, 2020, under The Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897.