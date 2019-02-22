Cleanliness of Godavari starts

Panchavati: Nashik is now moving to become a smart city. However, it has come to light that the Godavari river has always been neglected. As administration was neglecting to clean the Godavari basin, citizens were frequently demanding to clean it.

Finally, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) started to clean the Godavari on Thursday, citizens expressed their satisfaction. The rush of tourists and pilgrims is seen always in Godavari river area which is known as southern Ganga.

Though it is mandatory that NMC should maintain cleanliness here, it is always neglected this. Though monsoon season was over, slit, waste and stone were lying in Godavari basin at Ramkund. The NMC administration has started to clear them.

NMC is creating awareness among tourists and pilgrims that they should not dump waste into the Godavari river. This cleanliness drive will continue for some days. The river basin from Laxman Kund, Ramkund to Talkuteshwar bridge will be cleaned, informed sanitary inspector Darade.

“Meanwhile, 25 employees of NMC Panchavati divisional office and 15 employees of the construction department are clearing the silt which is accumulated in the river basin with help of 3 JCBs and 3 tractors.