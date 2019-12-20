Cleanliness by Shakti Vikas Sanstha on Gadge Baba’s death anniversary

NASHIK:

Gadge Maharaj was a renowned social reformer with scientific vision. On the occasion of his death, Shakti Vikas Academy was cleaned by the Nashik Multipurpose Organization in the Tidak Colony area of the city.

In this program, the president of the organization, Manohar Jagtap, while guiding the work of Gadge Baba, taught the importance of education to the community through his work.

He informed that he was a social reformer working in the grassroots to eradicate ignorance, superstition and uncleanness among the poor. Secretary of the organization Manisha Jagtap, Jayashree Dubke, Dhamshree Ahire, Jessica Nachne, Dilip Rathore, Rahul Rajboj, Nazim Sheikh, Chandrakant Chavan, Akash Kuyate, Onkar Hadge, and others were present on the occasion.