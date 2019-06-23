Class XI: Over 19000 students fill form Part II

NASHIK: The second phase of online admission to Class XI has begun and by Sunday as many as 19,154 students have filled Part II of the online admission process, while a total of 25,686 students have filled Part I of the online admission process. The online process for admission to Class XI is being implemented in 59 colleges in the city for a total of 23,000 seats.

The first list will be announced on July 6. After SSC results, the process for admission to Class XI was expected to begin by filling Part II of the application form. However, the admission schedule was not announced as demand was raised to consider marks of CBSE and ICSE board exams also.

The matter was later settled on Wednesday (June 19). In the first phase, 25000 students filled the application forms (Part I) for which the scrutiny of the forms is under process. From Thursday, Part II of the application begun in which priority was set for college and branch. The students can fill in forms Part II till June 29.

The first list of the admission process will be announced on July 6, while July 10 will be the last date for online admission. The admissions for all faculties will be conducted in regular rounds as per merit, reservation, and preference.