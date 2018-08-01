Class IV state govt employees to go on strike from Aug 7

NASHIK: More than 19 lakh Class III and Class IV state government employees including close to 5000 from Nashik district have threatened to go on a three-day strike from August 7 for their various demands including implementation of the seventh pay commission and promotion from Class IV to Class III. The state gazetted officers have also supported the strike.

“More than 4500 Class III and Class IV state government employees across the district would resort to 3-day strike from August 7,” Dnyaneshwar Kasar, president, district branch, Rajya Sarkari Chaturth Shreni Karmachari Madhyavarti Sanghatana, Maharashtra, said on Wednesday.

The association said they have been pressing for the implementation of these demands since long and now have decided to go on strike from August 7. It has over 19 lakh members of both Class-III and Class-IV level employees.

Their other demands are recruitment under compassionate basis, absorption of a child of the retiring Class IV employee into government service, direct recruitment at all the government offices, implementation of the old pension scheme, release of pending dearness allowance since January 2017 apart from increased D.A. effective January 2018, permanent recruitment at health departments in the state, suspension of a recruitment drive through private and contract basis, regularisation in service, minimum wages should be applied to nurses at primary health centers (PHCs) etc.

“We have waited for long and now have decided to go on three-day strike in protest. The decision was taken in the meeting of the organisation attended by P Y Deshpande, Yogeshwar Kotwal, Nana Parvate, Dinesh Wagh and Ganesh Lilake among other office bearers,” said general secretary Avinash Daund.

The Centre had announced to implement the recommendations of the seventh pay commission from January 1, 2016, but it was not implemented in the state owing to the financial burden of Rs 23,000 crore.

The state government last year appointed a committee under retired IAS officer KP Bakshi, with two principal secretaries as its members. The committee is yet to submit its report to the state government. While presenting the state budget for 2018-19, the state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, in March, declared the implementation of the seventh pay commission with a provision of Rs 10,000 crore allocated for the same.