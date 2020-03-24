Civil hospital sets up war room to combat Covid 19 outbreak

NASHIK :

Amid outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, an emergency operation center a well-equipped war room has been set up at district civil hospital in the city to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

The war room, a brainchild of district civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale, will deal with the cases of Covid 19 suspects, with essential preventive and precautionary measures suggested by Govt health machinery which include emergency treatment and awareness drive.

Despite the influx of more than 200 people from foreign countries including the return of Nashik citizens in the district, the health department has so far successfully tackled the prevailing situation to contain the spread of the virus.

Formation of a war room is a preventive measure alongside issuing guidelines to the people, Dr. Jagdale said.

Over 45 corona suspects were admitted in the district civil hospital, fortunately, they all tested negative for Corona due to the combined efforts of the health department, civil administration and the people in general.

Working of the war room :

The war room monitored by the district civil surgeon functions 24 hours in 3 shifts. It collects data about foreign people entered in the district, Nashik citizens returned from abroad their travel history and co-ordinate with the government health agencies to take preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid 19.