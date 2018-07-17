Civic body in action to combat flood situation

Jeetendra Sapkale

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: Following incessant rainfall in catchment areas of Gangapur dam and Nashik city, 7062 cusecs water was discharged till evening, district administration issued an alert. It asked the people residing along Godavari river banks to shift to safer areas considering flood to the river.

Nashik Municipal Corporation is also taking measures to prevent human and financial loss.

While speaking to daily Deshdoot Times, NMC fire brigade and disaster management chief Anil Mahajan said, “We are making announcements over loudspeakers time-to-time to alert people about water level. We are sending messages to the people asking them to shift to safer areas.”

“If there is a need to rehabilitate people, rehabilitate measures are in place already. We are taking special caution at the spots like, are the area near Vishwas lawns in Asaram Bapu area, Joshiwada, Malharkhan and Saraf Bazaar area where river water enter every year.

Since Monday morning we have made announcements for 3-4 times. 4 small vehicles of fire brigade department have been deployed to aware people. Divisional officials of east, west and Panchavati divisions and NMC personnel are alerting the people residing in riverside area,” he added.