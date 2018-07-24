Civic body files complaint against Bhide in court

Nashik: Civic body has filed a complaint against Sambhaji Bhide for his ‘mango’ remark in district court on Tuesday. As Bhide refused to receive notice for his controversial remark, a 9-member committee was formed to decide next course of action.

The members unanimously held him guilty for breach of section 22 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition Of Sex Selection) Act (PCPNDT Act) for advertisement and to encourage female foeticide in its two meetings held on July 7 and 9.

They have been decided to file a case against Bhide, the civic health official informed. Accordingly, all procedures have been completed and a complaint has been filed in the court of judicial class Ist magistrate under the section 22 of PCPNDT Act, he added.

The court will now issue summons to Bhide and he will have to present his side in the court.

If Bhide found guilty under PCPNDT act, a jail term for 3 years can be awarded to him and a fine of Rs. 10000 can be imposed against him.

The 9-member committee which has been formed under public health department chief Dr. Jairam Kothari decided to file a criminal case against Bhide in the court. At that time while informing about this, Dr. Kothari said that legal action to be taken against Bhide for breach of the PCPNDT Act.

The court will decide what action to be taken against him as per provisions in the law. The proposal will be tabled first with the Municipal Commissioner. Dr Jairam Kothari, gynaecologist, pediatrician, legal expert, three members of social organisations and others were part of the committee.

While addressing a public rally in Nashik on June 10, the octogenarian Bhide, had claimed that mangoes grown in his farm were “a panacea for impotency”. Bhide’s statement that mangoes from his farm could cure impotency had drawn a storm of criticism from every sphere including political parties.

After a complaint in this regard by Ganesh Borhade to the additional director (health), Pune, the health directorate instructed the health department of NMC to probe the remark made by Bhide and to table a report about this.

Thereafter NMC health department issued a notice on June 19 to Bhide. He was ordered to give clarification in writing within 7 days, but he refused to receive the notice. As a result, it was returned against to the NMC.