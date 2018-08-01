Civic body celebrates Sathe jayanti at two places

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation celebrated jayanti of Annabhau Sathe at two places and paid tributes to him. Though the Municipal Commissioner banned to organise a programme to mark jayanti and death anniversaries near reception cell at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and other office bearers took part in the programme organised here.

As Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and municipal officials remained absent for this, the topic was in discussion at NMC headquarter. Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe recently issued an order asking that a programme to mark jayanti or death anniversary of national leader or great personalities should not be organised near the reception cell at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

Following the order by the Municipal Commissioner, NMC administration organised a programme to mark jayanti of Lokmanya Tilak at record room. People’s representatives and Nashikites expressed their strong reactions against this.

Office bearers opposed this decision by the Municipal Commissioner and expressed their feeling with Mayor Bhansi. Followed by this, she announced to conduct a programme to mark jayanti of Annabhau Sathe near the reception cell.

Security guards opposed the office bearers who came there to make preparations for the celebration of Jayanti of Annabhau Sathe. Thereafter, the Mayor, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, house leader Dinkar Patil, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar, former MLA Vasant Gite and corporators reached there.

The Mayor and office bearers sent a message to administration officials for attending this programme, but no official came. As a result, the image of Annabhau Sathe was garlanded in presence of the Mayor and office bearers. BJP corporators spent their money over flowers.

The subject was in discussions at NMC headquarter throughout the entire day on Wednesday. Many expressed their disappointment as officials remained absent for this.

Following this, main programme to mark jayanti of Sathe was held at Bhalekar school in presence of the Mayor, office bearers and corporators.