Civic body achieves 85% waste segregation so far

Jeetendra Sapkale

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation has achieved 85% waste segregation so far since it came into effect by the NMC. The civic body has made it mandatory for citizens to segregate waste according to category and then enabling to manage it for disposal.

The decision was made by the civic chief in April earlier this year who instructed to implement the waste segregation rules strictly. Accordingly, the waste is supposed to be segregated into two waste bins – green bin to collect wet waste and a red one for dry waste.

Assistant health officer Dr Sachin Hiray informed, “We have achieved 85% waste segregation so far. To achieve 100% segregation we are creating awareness among citizens. Announcements regarding the waste segregation are being made from loudspeakers installed at garbage vans.

We are asking citizens to dump waste into the garbage vans after segregation of dry and liquid waste.” “Sanitary inspectors and health department personnel in six divisions in the city are visiting households and inform people about waste segregation.

They are informing them about its benefits. The Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe also launched a cleanliness soldiers project in the schools to create awareness about waste segregation among the students, he added.

When asked about is there any deadline set for 100% segregation, Dr. Hiray said that there is no specific target, but it is good if it achieves earlier. People are now giving the waste after segregating the dry and liquid waste separately. It is a combined activity by people and NMC,” he informed further. Meanwhile, civic body has collected a fine of Rs. 9.66 lakh from 619 households and 83 commercial establishments in the city from April to May.