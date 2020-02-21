City traffic police write to Smart City Company, ask where’s the left turn ?

Prashant Nikale

NASHIK :

The smart road developed under Nashik Smart City Project was opened for public on Republic Day after a long wait of two years. Unfortunately, the wait proved no fruitful for Nashikites, as various complaints are coming out about the design and quality of the road. The complaints are not only from the Nashikites, but other government agencies too are complaining about the design issues of the road.

Nashik city traffic police have written a letter to Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Company (NMSCDCL). They have requested it to restore the free left turns at CBS signal and Trimbak Naka signal and all other left turns which were earlier on the road. The police have said in its letter that no free left turn is causing additional traffic in these areas. They have to put extra labour to control the traffic. NMSCDCL started signalling system a few days ago, but it is created a new problem instead of solving traffic issue.

As there is no free left turn given on smart road extra vehicles are now seen waiting for the signal. This results in increase in the number of vehicles in waiting lines and the signal time is short for them to cross the road. The issue in the design of the road is creating a buffer in traffic and is witnessed during peak hours, informed traffic police. Smart City Company officials have informed that they have received a letter from city traffic police.

They said that they are looking for a solution over this. NMSCDCL is trying to experiment with the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). An official said, “They will try to increase the signal timing and will study the changes. If not we will restore the free left turns. The restoration work of the free left turn may start. Nashikites will again have to cooperate with the system to have less traffic on the road.

“We have written a letter to NMSCDCL. They are positive about our request. We have told them to restore and make the free left turns as it is. The new design of the road causing an increase in traffic on the road. Those vehicles willing to go from free left urn have to wait till the signal drops. It creates long queues of vehicles and traffic jam.”

– Pournima Chougule, DCP