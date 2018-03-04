City traffic police recover record break fine of Rs 4.5 cr

Nashik: Breaking all past records, the city traffic police made recovery of record break fine of Rs. 4.5 crore this year. The Police Commissioner has started to take efforts for using the amount which being recovered by traffic police at local level The police recover the fine after taking action against errant vehicle drivers. Taking action against 1.84 lakh vehicle holders, Nashik city police recovered the fine of Rs. 4.53 crore in 2017, while 33,500 cases have been filed in January and February months and recovered the fine of Rs. 75.86 lakh. This amount was Rs. 2.42 crore in 2016, while it was Rs. 1.31 crore only in 2015.

The government had last year decided to increase the amount of fine. As a result there is rise in the recovery amount of fine, sources are informing, but comparing to last year, city traffic polices have filed additional cases this year. It showed that city traffic police department is more vigilant now.

After taking charge as city Police Commissioner, Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal has taken initiative to discipline errant traffic in the city. City traffic police are functioning now through four units and number of police personnel has increased to 200. Rise in number of traffic signals in the city, awareness about usage of helmet and seat belt, participation by school students and note of the concept of no horn day has been taken at state level.

In addition, usage of warn cameras to prevent scuffles among police and citizens, e-challan and swap machine have been started. As a result, there is rise in recovery of the fine and action.