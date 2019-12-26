City to get two air pollution monitoring stations

Nashik : After rising air pollution in Delhi, the Central Pollution Control Board made a list of most polluted cities in the country. Nashik marked its footprint in the first 100 cities on number 17. Accordingly, the central government guided the city governing agencies to make an action plan to tackle air pollution.

After submitting the action plan, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has formed a committee to tackle it in the city. In a recent meeting of the committee, the Corporation has decided to monitor air pollution in the city.

The apex body has decided to set up two new air monitoring stations which will be monitored by the Corporation with help of educational institute in Nashik. The spots of the station and type of air monitoring stations have not been decided yet by the Corporation.

It was also decided in the meeting that a sub-committee will be formed under this committee. It will include NGO’s, representatives who are working in this field. It is expected that the representatives from the industry will also be included in the committee. The Corporation is currently planning for an awareness campaign.