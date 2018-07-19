City School Events

New batch of scouts and guides inducted at FA

Nashik: The Std VIII students of the SSC section of Fravashi Academy were initiated into the Scouts and Guides movement at a solemn inaugural function. The programme began with the lighting of the traditional lamp and garlanding the photograph of Sir Robert Baden-Powell. All the students took the oath and were presented the customary scarves. This was followed by the Scouts and Guides prayer and hoisting of the Association’s flag.

The students were reminded of the organisation’s motto which is ‘to always be prepared’ to help everyone. They were also asked to play a constructive role in the society by employing programmes of informal education with an emphasis on practical outdoor activities. To begin their responsibilities the freshly inducted students resolved to make an attempt to urge adults to follow traffic rules diligently.

Rasbihari tiny tots explore their creativity

Nashik: The Pre-primary Students of Rasbihari International School enjoyed the ‘Collage Activity’ by making a variety of colleges like the Boat, Car, Joker, Micky, Pumpkin, Tiger, Giraffe, Monkey, Bear etc.

They explored the world of colours through their self-created collage and also enjoyed their creativity using paper cut outs, grains, paper balls. It was a great activity that helped the students learn different fine motor skills and develop the cognitive skills of the tiny-tots.