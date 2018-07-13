City School Events

Rasbihari Grade 9 students visit Ambe Dindori Gram Panchayat

Nashik: Grade 9 students of Rasbihari International School visited the Gram Panchayat of Ambe Dindori. The students wanted to gather information about the facilities provided by the government to the farmers.

They also had queries about the availability of labour on farms, the non-farming activities carried out by the villagers and the problems faced by the villagers in their day to day activities. The Gram Sevak Ravindra Maghade, Sarpanch Asha Wagh and the members answered the queries of the students that helped them in their learning.

Mathemagic Quiz held at Fravashi Academy

Nashik: Fravashi Academy pioneered MATHEMAGIC – an Interschool Mathematics Quiz Contest – the first ever quiz devoted exclusively to Maths. 13 eminent schools participated in this Quiz to unravel the mathematical and logical skills of their budding mathematicians.

The tug of war began with a written elimination round from which emerged the four final teams. The Quiz comprised different fascinating rounds of very interesting and sometimes mind-boggling questions.

The contestants displayed impressive confidence and presence of mind. Gems English Medium School checkmated their opponents very convincingly and whisked away the Rolling Trophy, while Horizon Academy bagged the Runners up position. Both the schools received mementos and handsome cash prizes by chairman of Fravashi Schools Ratan Luth.

Each participant received certificates. The Fravashi family applauded all the participating schools and the mathematics department for making the Quiz successful.