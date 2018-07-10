City School Events

Budding Tennis champ of Fravashi Academy

Nashik: Fravashiite Adwait Bhatkhande of Std. VII put up an impeccable performance and secured 1st and 3rd positions respectively at the U/12 All India Tennis Association – Championship Series held in Nashik and Ahmedabad. He was awarded a Certificate and Trophy for the same. Adwait was felicitated by the school and congratulated by the entire Fravashi family for his impressive rise in the field of Tennis.

Investiture Ceremony at St. Francis High School held

Nashik: The investiture ceremony took place at St.Francis High School,Tidke Colony Nashik with great enthusiasm. Ashok Bhagat,the senior police inspector, Sarkarwada police station, Nashik remained present as the Chief Guest of the programme .

The newly elected members of the school parliament were sworn in on this occasion.

The programme began at 9 am. The Lord’s prayer was said to evoke the Holy Spirit. The sacred verses from the Holy Book Bible were read to sanctify the atmosphere.

Melodious prayer songs were sung and the whole atmosphere remained spellbound. A welcome speech was delivered to extend a warm welcome. Mr. Sachin sawant; the Inspector of Police; Crime Branch, Nashik , Father Lloyed Sambrya SJ; who is working zestfully with Youth and Inter religious Dialogue at Holy Cross Church, Nashik, Neal Kulkarni; the Sub Editor- daily Deshdoot and Gaurav Pardeshi; the Sub Editor- Deshdoot Digital had their gracious presence as the guests of honour on occasion.

All the guests were greeted warmly by a welcome song sung by the group of students. The felicitation of the guests took place at the hands of the council members. Later, the portfolio was handed over to the newly elected ministers at the hands of the Chief Guest and the Guests of Honour. The list of theExecutive Members is as follows:

The former President and the Prime Minister handed over the school flag to their newly elected counterpart. Then after the oath ceremony took place. The newly elected council of minister sworn in towards their duty and responsibility.

The tree plantation took Place at the hands of the guests along with the Council of Ministers. Keshav Pande and Sanchal Jadhav respectively shared their experience of their work and guided the newly elected ministers. A patriotic song, which was sung later on, kindled each heart with the blazing fire of patriotism.

Then Father Lloyed Sambrya in his address asserted that unity and togetherness give rise to the leadership. A good leader is always enthusiastic, determined, ambititious and ready to learn. He appreciated the students for their endeavours.

The PT teachers, Swapnil Karpe and Surekha Deore trained the students well. The Headmistress of the school, Kusuma Shetty along with the assistance of the supervisors and the teachers strived for the success of the programme.

Augustine Pinto and Madam Grace Pinto; the Chairman and the Managing Director of Ryan group of institution respectively congratulated the newly elected council members.