City School Events

Global Kids Pre School children visit Papaya Nursery

NASHIK: The staff of the Papaya nursery welcomed our students with gratitude. The students were happy to see the nursery. The teacher explained about the plants, that there are many kinds of plants like; indoor plants, outdoor plants, water plants etc.

Children enjoyed seeing a different kind of flower plants, croton plants, fruit plants, vegetable plants, and some plants we use for medicine. And also children saw different kinds of fishes in the aquarium. Our students really enjoyed the visit of a nursery and they thanked the staff of Papaya nursery for allowing them to see the plants.

Club activities held in New Era

Nashik: Clubs are an integral part of the extra-curricular activities of New Era. The first club activity for the year 2018-19 was conducted on June 30. Students of std VIII and IX recognizing the talents and interests of their students the school has various clubs.

The literati have the Literature and Drama Club where a skit was performed by the std X students on the topic of adolescence and the members were given a chance to interact with Renuka Patil.

Musical aura was created by the solo singers and instrumentalists in the Music Club. The aspiring entrepreneurs were introduced to eminent personalities of the field by Rudrani Rakade from Std IX in the Entrepreneur Club. The avid learners are a part of the Quiz Club and they were quizzed by Mast. Pratul Deshpande and Mast. Aditya Wagskar. The artistic brains of New Era were engaged in the ‘Best out of Waste’ activity in the Fine Arts Club.

Fravashi Academy’s roller-skating star triumphs at state level

Nashik: Aditi Shinde of Std VII gave an incredible performance and bagged the gold medal at the State level in the Roller skating championship held at Nashik. Fravashi Academy felicitated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours.

Kushal of Fravashi Academy soars high in Malakhamb nationals

NASHIK: Kushal Sankhala of grade VIII at Fravashi Academy performed spectacularly at the National level ‘Got Talent – Malakhamb Tournament’ organized by SUV International School at Surat. Kushal’s incredible skills secured for him the 3rd position for which he bagged a trophy. He was felicitated by the school as well. The Fravashi family is very proud of Khushal.