City police raid gambling den

Panchavati: The Panchavati police raided a gambling den in Indrakund area, Panchavati on Monday night and arrested 20 gamblers. The president of a journalist association is among them.

The name of the mastermind and journalist is Rahul Jain-Bagmar (36). Amol Krishna Chiche (42, resident of Krantinagar, Makhmalabad Road, Panchavati), Laxman Bendkule (39, residing opposite Bhaktidham, Peth Road, Panchavati), Nilesh Shah (23, resident of Walmiknagar, Waghadi, Panchavati), Sachin Biradar (35, resident of Makhmalabad Naka, Panchavati), Ramesh Kedare (resident of railway colony, Subhash Road, Nashik Road), Somnath Khandare (21, resident of Waghadi, Panchavati), Manoj Pandit (34, resident of Krantinagar, Panchavati), Vasu Naik (45, residing behind Bhadrakali police station, Khadkali),

Manoj Khivansara (44, resident of Ravivar Peth, Panchavati), Vinay Gogaliya (39, resident of Mahalaxmi Chawl, Old Nashik), Arif Yusuf Shaikh (42, resident of freight depot road, Nashik Road), Pritam Pawar (28, resident of Gangurde house, Sevakunj, near Nimani bus stand, Panchavati), Nilesh Thakre (25, resident of Majurwadi housing society, Sanjaynagar, Panchavati), Krishna Wankhede (56, resident of Waghadi, Panchavati), Kailas Wagh (45, resident of Walmiknagar, Panchavati), Hasin Mushtaq Khatiq (28, resident of Sanjaynagar, Panchavati), Shaukat Wazir Khan (38, resident of Khadkali), Bharat Ahire (39, resident of Krantinagar, Panchavati), Rafiq Rahim Pathan (48, resident of Shabnam aptt, Pakhal Road, Dwarka) and Adil Abdul Shaikh (45, resident of Ghoda lane, Bhadrakali).

The police paraded suspect Bagmar in Indrakund area on Tuesday. When he was produced in the court, he has been remanded to judicial custody. The city police have started a special drive against illegal trades in the city.

They raided spa-massage centre, hotels and dhabas since 8 pm on Monday. During raid at office by Shahimudra social group in Siddhi tower in Indrakund area around 11 pm, they found a gambling den was running there.

Police seized gambling material, two-wheelers, cash, country and foreign liquor, mobile phone and DVR box of CCTV cameras worth Rs. 2.87 lakh. Senior police inspector of Panchavati police station Madhukar Kad, assistant police inspector Devidas Ingole, K D Wagh, Raghunath Shegar, PSI Yogesh Ubale, police havildar Patil and their colleagues took this action under guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil.

A case regarding this has been registered with Panchavati police. Meanwhile, rural police arrested Rahul Bagmar for partying along with bar dancers in Igatpuri area few months ago. He claimed that as he brought RTO scam to a light, RTO and rural police took a false action against him. Bagmar also sent a letter to senior police officials and the Chief Minister against this action.