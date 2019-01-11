City market abuzz with variety of manjas

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: As Makar Sankranti festival is nearing, city markets is abuzz with a variety of manjas (thread). It is important to choose the right kind of manja for kite fight. Currently, various types of manjas are available.

It is difficult to choose the right one. An expert kite flyer chooses the best manja. Kite selling shops are selling various types of manjas. At present, a single bundle is available in the range from Rs 200 to 400 for 1 bundle (9 cord).

Manjha – This is one of the oldest and popular manja being used by people in various countries for kite flying. Manjha is prepared manually by kite flyers themselves. It is gummed, coloured and coated with powdered glass. The more application of powdered glass coat, a normal white thread becomes stronger.

Even this thread is also available for sale in marketplaces. Bareilly Thread – It is a ready-made prepared thread, which is stronger than the Manjha. This thread is costly than the Manjha thread. This thread comes in two types – one is a soft type and other type is coated with powdered glass.

This thread is not suitable to fly bigger kites. Panda Thread – This kite thread is also is ready-made kite thread which is thick and stronger than Bareilly thread. The cost of this thread is a little higher than both the threads.

This thread is suitable to fly bigger kites. Tips to select the best thread v Don’t judge a thread by its colour. It doesn’t matter. What matters is the strength of the thread. v Do not select thread by its cost. You should bargain. v Select the thick thread which is stronger. More is the thickness of the thread it is stronger it is.

If you fly bigger kites then select a thick thread or else go for a thin thread. But even small kites can be flown using thick thread but there should be a sufficient amount of air in the sky. v Select thread which is heavily coated with glass powder, if you fly bigger kites. v Buy in a thread in bulk quantity. If you buy it in bulk quantity, you will get it at a low cost.