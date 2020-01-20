‘Citizens need to cooperate with NMC for cleanliness’

NASHIK :

Mayor Satish Kulkarni visited ward number 30 under the ‘Mayor at your doorstep’ campaign. On the occasion he stated that if citizens cooperate with NMC, situation regarding cleanliness in the city will be changed. The programme was conducted at Ajay Mitra Mandal hall in Ward number 30, Ratha Chakra Chowk and Indira Nagar.

The Mayor also interacted with the locals of Wadala village including residents of Lokasheer Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Madina Nagar, DP Road, Pingul Bag and other places.

He said that the issues raised by the citizens will be resolved with at most priority. To prevent the spread of malady diseases, instructions have been given for spraying insecticides and increasing the number of staff for this. Due to shortage of manpower, the issue of sanitation has come to the fore and it will be addressed soon.

Measures will be taken to make sewage and drainage in the city separate so that the drainage will be in use for only in monsoon for stormwater. Mayor also directed officials to make a record of the complaints made by the citizens.

The citizens complained about a lack of basic facilities like water, electricity and roads. There is a lack of proper roads, street light and improper water supply in Pingul Bag area. In Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Nagar, locals are facing a water crisis. On the occasion, Satish Sonawane, corporator Dipali Kulkarni and Shyam Badode expressed their views. local residents Vasant Joshi, Sucheta Devere, Subarna Chandole, Sunita Yadav, Prashant Joshi, Prof. Avinash Ballal and others were also present.