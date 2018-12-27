Citizens demand clearing encroachments and traffic at Dwarka

Old Nashik: The citizens have demanded removal of the encroachment in the area along Dwarka circle and make the road free and spacious. The encroachment of DwarkaChowk is increasing day by day, which has results in traffic woes. The traffic congestion in the DwarkaChowk, which is at the entrance of Nashik city, has become regular.

Meanwhile, the traffic branch used some experiments, but to no respite. At present, the iron bars are being placed at Wadala Naka by the police to reduce traffic jams but there is trouble for the citizens. There are hospitals, schools and a large population that uses this road and it has become a problem for them.Citizens have demanded that a permanent solution for traffic at this place is needed.

There is a need to implement strict encroachment campaign in the entire area. The route leading to the Nashik road from Nashik, on the main and service road leading to Nashik Road and from DwarkaChowk to old Nashik road, all the service roads have been encroached upon on a large scale, and citizens have demanded respite from this.