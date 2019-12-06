Citizen experience centre to be set up at art gallery

NASHIK:

Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Ltd. is thinking to set up citizen experience centre under safer city Nashik. A team of Smart City company, UST Global and EY Consultant jointly conducted inspection at Mahatma Phule gallery to set up the citizen experience centre on the first floor. Nashikites can experience historic, spiritual, mechanical and Nashik in future in this proposed Centre.

There will be information about smart city projects, models of that projects, various videos, innovation hub and start up. Information about the projects which have been completed under the smart city mission and those projects which will begin. Students and citizens can experience Nashik’s historic, spiritual, industrial and smart city in future under one roof. All of these can be experience in 2D and 3D form.

As Mahatma Phule art gallery is besides Kalidas auditorium, citizens can also experience virtual reality. As it is located in the central area of the city and entry is free, citizens in large numbers will visit the centre and will take experience. This project will be an addition to the popularity of Mahatma Phule art gallery.

The information about the projects will be displayed on the walls in the form of pictures and graphics. 2D and 3D models of the projects under the smart city mission will be exhibited in the Centre. In addition, information about smart city projects will also be given through murals. The journey of Nashik from a land of mantras to a land of machines will be presented through a short film. In addition, there will be a dark room means virtual reality experience room. Citizens can take the experience of videos and informative films which will be prepared in the angle of 360.

Citizens can also see and experience smart devices like flood sensor, environment sensor, CCTV camera, wi-fi devices, public redressal system, emergency call box and other smart devices here. After usage of two-third space of the hall for Citizen Centre, it is possible to make planning for start-up showcase in rest area. Students will get available a bigger opportunity here.