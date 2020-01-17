CISF to take over security of Srinagar, Jammu airport soon

NEW DELHI :

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will soon take over the security cover of Jammu and Srinagar airport by the end of this month, the officials said here on Friday.

The decision was taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Thursday evening which asked the national civil aviation security force for immediate security take over of the Jammu and Srinagar airports.

This moves comes out following the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh on January 11, ferrying two Hizbul terrorists at Mir Bazar in Kulgam district.

This issue of handing over of airport security to CISF has acquired immediate view of recent developments of arrest of Davinder Singh who was posted as DSP airport security and caught transporting terrorists to the other parts of the country, the state administration order said. The state administration had decided last year to hand over all the three airports of the state to CISF.

The security at Jammu and Srinagar airports are being provided by another paramilitary force Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police.

“There is a Standard Operative Procedure for deploying security cover at any installation and the man and machines have to be installed which takes time but seeing the urgency of the situation, the force will take over both the airports as soon as possible”, a CISF official said on condition of anonymity.

After taking over the Jammu and Srinagar airport security, the Leh airport will also be under CISF security cover, the source added.

CISF, the national Civil Aviation Security force, guards 61 airports including Delhi and Mumbai in the country.