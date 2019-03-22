CISF to provide training to police

3500 police personnel to be deployed for elections

Nashik: On the backdrop of Lok Sabha elections, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) gets into an active mode to maintain the security of political leaders and it will provide training regarding this to police.

This training will be started from March 26, informed police sources. 3500 police personnel from the city and other forces will be deployed for smooth conduct of the elections.

The schedule for Lok Sabha elections had been announced and elections in north Maharashtra will be conducted in three phases.

Prominent political leaders may address campaigning rallies in north Maharashtra as well as in Nashik in every phase. Leaders having VVIP and VIP security, national presidents of various political parties may come to address rallies in Nashik.

On the backdrop of this, security agencies at the state and national level are in active mode. On the backdrop of this, CISF has made preparations to provide the training to the city police.

3,000 police officials and personnel from the city police force and 617 police personnel from outside districts will be deployed for the Lok Sabha elections. Besides this 683 home guard personnel will be deployed.

80% of police personnel from the city police commissionerate will be deployed. Police are sealing boundary areas from 12 am to 5 am daily. Mission all out will also be conducted on a regular basis.

The city and rural police force are making preparations on the large scale for the Lok Sabha elections. Police have their special attention to take prohibitory action, security of voting centres, to take action against political criminals and to curb violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Public rallies of prominent political leaders may be organised in Nashik. On the backdrop of this. VVIP security has become important. Special instructions regarding this have been issued from the central level. Information about what measures to be conducted as per new rules of VVIP security will be given during the training.

Special security at 43 voting centres

There are 1053 voting centres in the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate. Out of them, 43 are reported as very sensitive. Accordingly, deputy commissioners of police and assistant commissioners of police paid visits to them. A search is being on for hardened criminals and miscreants in surrounding areas of these centres. A prohibitory action will be taken against them. The action will also be taken against those against whom cases have been filed in connection with these elections centres and election, sources informed.