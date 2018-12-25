Christmas celebrated with enthusiasm in city

Nashik: Christmas was celebrated in the city with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour as the devotees thronged churches for mass and held special prayers. The midnight mass was held at Holy Cross Church, Don Bosco church, St. Andrew church, Infant Jesus Shrine and other churches in the city, where hundreds of Christians, including women and children, assembled to celebrate the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ and held special prayers.

The churches have been decorated with colourful buntings and balloons. Bishops and priests conducted special midnight masses and read out the Christmas message. Crib sets themed on Christ’s birth have been put on display at churches. The birthday of Jesus Christ was celebrated with singing of carols, The prayer was held in the principal presence of father D’mello, father Lyod Sambrya, father Keneth D’souza, father Rakesh Ghavte, father Brian Bandya and father Terence.

Various religious programmes were held at St. Andrew church on Monday under the guidance of Rev. Anant Apte.

Christmas fever was also at its peak in the city with people celebrating Christmas with enthusiasm and wishing a Merry Christmas to all. The Christmas celebration was marked with happy exchanges of greetings and gifts along with Christmas delicacies and yummy cakes.

The evening on December 25 saw many young and old wearing Santa caps and kids carrying red and white balloons. Selfies with the balloons by the youth were also seen at places. Cake shops, restaurants and cafés were decorated beautifully with Christmas tree, jingle bell, lightings, candles, a sketches of Santa Claus and the reindeer. Some cafes also gave discount on food and some of them organized a Christmas party especially for children.

Cake shops were decorated with yummy cakes, pastries and special plum cake. They also made cake in different shape like Santa Claus and Christmas tree. Many people went to the church to pray. Area of the church felt like a fair. Everyone was happy about celebrating Christmas.