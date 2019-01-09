Children should be alert while flying kites

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: With Makar Sankranti around the corner, the main market is flooded with various kites. While the fever is yet to start, young kids are seen getting excited with some kites reaching the skies now.

As a matter of caution, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has appealed the enthusiasts to take precaution and avoid flying kites near high-pressure electricity gadgets, and the DP system.

The other issue being discussed is use of nylon manja inspite of a ban on it and Nashik police raids have taken place at some places to seize the Nylon thread. The nylon manja has proven fatal to birds and trees and also has lead to many human accidents in the past.

To prevent environmental harm and and mishaps, a ban has been imposed on nylon manja. While schools are creating awareness propagating that students should fly kites safely; parents also need to keep watch on their children while they get immersed in kite flying.

Many times kites get trapped in the trees, electricity polls and in electricity wires. Children are seen excited to remove these kites are trapped and this results in accidents. To avoid these, parents should keep an eye on children and stay with them while they are flying kites.

Electricity supply due to metal-mixed manja

Metal-mixed manja is currently available in the market. It has a coating of metal as result in the flow of electricity supply to the body when one comes in contact with the wires. Due to this, there is a danger of disruption of the power distribution system and the disruption of the power supply.

Helpline Numbers

In case of emergency, citizens should contact the nearest office of MSEDCL, so that it will be easy to stop electricity supply and help them promptly. Also, contact the 24×7 Customer Facility Centers at 1912 or 1800-233-3435 or 1800-102-3435 toll-free number.

Tips to take care

– Removal of a kite from the electric wire is dangerous.

– Do not attempt to remove the kite that stuck in

electricity wires.

– Do not fly kites near electricity wires.

– Avoid the use of metal-mixed manja.

– Take caution that animals and birds should not be injured.

– Do not throw a stone on electric wires.