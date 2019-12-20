Chaos prevails in GBM over Savarkar remark

Nashik: Chaos prevailed over Rahul Gandhi’s Savarkar remark in General Body Meeting (GBM) of Nashik Municipal Corporation on Friday. Ruling BJP, Congres, and Nationalist Congress Party members involved in anti-sloganeering. Mayor Satish Kulkarni had to adjourn the GBM for 20 minutes.

Before the start of the GBM, ruling BJP members wore black clothes and batches condemning Rahul Gandhi raised slogans at the entrance of NMC house. The confusion prevailed in the house after town secretary Raju Kute read a proposal tabled by Sambhaji Moruskar to condemn Rahul Gandhi’s remark.

Members of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Mushir Saiyyad opposed the proposal. BJP corporator then rushed to the well opposite the Mayor and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi. As a reply, corporators of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party raised anti-Modi and Shah slogans.

Thereafter, house leader Satish Kulkarni demanded to adjourn the GBM for 20 minutes.

Controversial mid-day meal contract canceled During the discussions in General Body Meeting (GBM) of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday, it came to light that there was a violation of rules and conditions in the tender process regarding supply of nutritious diet to around 1.20 lakh students in Nashik city under the mid-day meal scheme.

Considering demand by members, Mayor Satish Kulkarni gave a decision that the Municipal Commissioner should cancel the controversial contract under his power. He also instructed the administration to provide justice to women self-help groups in the next tender process.

The discussions over the motion filed by Shiv Sena over the subject lasted for four hours. Opposition leader Ajay Boraste, Sudhakar Badgujar, Shahu Khaire, former house leader Dinkar Patil and most other corporators brought irregularity in the functioning of education officer, administration and 13 contractors.

It also came to light that favor was given to certain people in the tender process. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game explained the history behind the supply of nutritious diet to the students.

Informing about the happenings between 1995 to 2019, government decisions, court orders and government orders regarding the periodical program, he made it clear how the tender process was proper. Finally, the Mayor decided to cancel the contract of 13 contractors.

After Boraste and Badgujar brought irregularities in the tender process to light, the administration failed to reply.