Changing Trend: The growing popularity of parcel points

Abhishek Vibhandik / Nashik : Currently, you can see a large number of parcel points in the city. These parcel points are useful for the people who come from outside of the cities for education and for job seekers.

Earlier when a person was not able to make for home food as one may be staying alone, hotels were the only resource. However, over the past few years, parcel points have started filling the gap by making homemade food available.

They usually serve chapatis with choice of three or four vegetables that are made the home cooked way. This has solved the problem of many even those families who may not be able to cook at home for some or the other reasons or those some timesrs who want a change of taste in home food.

Deshdoot Times speaks to some students who thrive on these parcel points

There is a large number of student population from other cities coming to Nashik for education. It is important to maintain our body and so choose food that is less spicy or oily. We chose mess but at times the monotony of food there gets tiresome at such times parcel points are a good option. And we have many to choose from.

– Ganesh Sonawane, Bachelor

Bachelor’s can afford to join the parcel point or mess. Due to the price of the hotel, the mess is affordable. But in cities today, the mess is run on a large scale. So food quality may not necessarily be like that of ones home. Parcel points become a better option.

– Gokul Pawar, Bachelor

It is a good option provided that place where it is cooked and served is neat and clean. I use a lot of parcel points but I generally take feedback about it. At least you can avoid the spicy oily food or the typical hotel tastes.

– Shashikant Gosavi, Bachelor

Parcel point is the lifeline for the hostellers and single persons. Many times the taste of the food of parcel point is also good. During my hostel days me and my friends used to prefer parcel point food on weekends and festivals…made us feel like we were eating at home.

– Santosh Bhusare, Bachelor