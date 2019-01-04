Changing Trend: Changing world of games for kids

Abhishek Vibhandik

Nashik: We see many changes in the lives of children in the changing times. In the beginning, the children used to play different games in front of a home in open spaces or in the fields but the picture seems to have changed over time. Nowadays, kids spend more time playing games on mobile, computer and play-station.

Various types of games are now available due to the changing technology. These game started attracting children more. These digital games can be played anywhere anytime, can be played by a single person or in groups. With the changing technology, today’s kids seem to have forgotten all the games played in earlier times. Children addicted to mobile, computer and play-station, sitting in the house, is seen as a result of such games. Today’s children have forgotten that the body remains fit due to playing games outdoors.