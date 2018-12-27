Chairperson of NMC education committee to be elected tomorrow

Nashik: The election process of the education committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) which mired in various controversies since the last one-and-half year is in the final stage now. Two nominations each for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson have been filed on the day of filing of nominations on Thursday.

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has majority votes, both posts will remain with it. The election process which will be held tomorrow (Dec. 29) will be a formality. The election of Sarita Sonawane as chairperson and Pratibha Pawar as deputy chairperson is being considered as certain.

Following the appointment of nine members of the education committee, the NMC administration announced election to elect the chairperson and deputy chairperson on December 29. A period to file the nomination form was from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday. Showing its strength, ruling BJP filed two nominations by Sarita Ramrao Sonawane for the post of chairperson, while nominations by Pratibha Balasaheb Pawar for the post of the deputy chairperson.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, NMC standing committee chairperson Himgauri Aher, house leader Dinkar Patil, BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar, Jagdish Patil and corporators were present while filing the nomination forms with town secretary Gorakhnath Avhale. Shiv Sena thereafter filed two nominations by Sudam Shankar Demse for the post of chairperson and two nominations by Santosh Dhondiram Gaikwad for the post of the deputy chairperson.

Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde, Nayana Gangurde, Seema Nigal and other office bearers were present.

The election process will be held tomorrow (Dec. 29) in the hall of Women and Child Welfare Committee, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan at 11 am.