CET redressal cell formed to clear confusions

Nashik: Though a call center has been started to solve difficulties in the Common Entrance Test (CET) process, it is not much of help. It will be closed and complaint redressal cell will be formed instead. Special software will be used in it and reply will be given to each e-mail by a student, informed commissioner (CET cell) Sandip Kadam.

Some colleges have demanded to start classes of graduation and post-graduation degrees of legal and pharmacy in June instead of October. Many rounds of admission are conducted after entrance examination for these courses is over. The process lasts till October.

As a result, it is impossible to complete syllabus in time and students suffer losses. The concerned department can take a decision over this, officials informed. Admission Regulatory Authority (ARA) and state Common Entrance Test cell held communication with those colleges running professional courses. On the occasion, representatives of colleges tabled their difficulties.

There are many difficulties in the admission process which is conducted for technical education, pharmacy, agriculture, MBA, engineering and other courses. The helpline number was given to clear them.

Students across the state were making a call and asking about their queries, but those working at the call centre have no complete information about CET process, there is a limitation to give a reply. There is a fear of educational loss if the wrong information is given.

Considering this call centre will be closed and complaint redressal cell will be formed. Before the start of the admission process for the next year, the software will be prepared and doubts will be cleared through it. Its track record will also be maintained.