Centre approves railway wheel plant

Nashik : The central government gave its approval to proposed railway wheel plant at Nashik Road in a meeting held yesterday. A fund of Rs. 53 crore has been sanctioned for this project. MP Hemant Godse was taking follow up for this since last two years.

The then Railway Minister Madhu Dandwate had acquired 250 acres of land for expansion of the plant in 1983, but no plant was set up on it since last 30-40 years. After becoming MP, Hemant Godse had started to take efforts for expansion of railway project on reserved land. When railway board member Ghanshyamsingh and general manager R K Sharma had come to inspect Nashik Road railway station nine months back, he had made them aware that reserved land is lying unused.

Sharma at that time had hinted that railway wheel plant could be set up on the reserved land. Railway administration had approved the proposal and had sent it to the Centre. Thereafter, Godse had met the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at Delhi. When Prabhu had come to Nashik tour, he had informally announced that rail wheel plant would be set up soon at Nashik.

The concerned proposal was excluded in last stage. After getting information about this, MP Godse had met newly appointed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and secretary Gedam at Delhi and had explained them the importance of the plant. As the Railway Minister understood importance of the plant, he had approved the proposal and included it in the budget again.

Godse had also insisted on his demand during the meeting of MPs in state which was held with the Chief Minister last fortnight. The development in the district will get momentum with district due to this plant and employment on large scale will be generated.