Centralised kitchen for midday meal scheme: Tender process in final stage

Nashik: It has been decided in a General Body Meeting to provide food to students in municipal schools through the centralized kitchen for the midday meal scheme. The tender process for this is in the final stage. The work orders will be issued soon. Till then provide food for the students from women saving groups, the government ordered.

Meanwhile, there is opposition for the centralised kitchen system and it is demanding to provide the work to women saving groups as earlier. Repercussions of this may be felt in the upcoming General Body Meeting. The tender process floated by the NMC administration has received a good response.

A total of 23 organisations took part in it. Of them, 13 organisations are eligible at the final level and this process has not completed yet. After completion of the process, the work orders will be issued. Meanwhile, a single day is left for reopening of the schools after summer vacations. Some more days will be required to implement this new method.

Considering this, the government in a letter instructed to get this work done from women saving groups until issuance of a work order.

As per this new method, 13 units have been formed and fresh and nutritious food will be given to students in respective schools as per the route in a certain time. Those organisations which work under this have to prepare the food and to send it to classrooms. The government has a fixed menu for Monday to Saturday.