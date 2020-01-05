CBSE Board exam 2020; 75% attendance is compulsory to appear for exam

NASHIK:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued standing operations for class 10th and 12th students that have less than 75 per cent attendance. As per the board, those students studying in Class 10th and 12th, who have at least 75% attendance as figured on January 1st, 2020 will only be eligible to take the board examinations.

All city schools with affiliation from CBSE will compute attendance for students going to appear for board exam till January 1st, 2020. The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will commence from February 15 and before that low attendance cases can be submitted at the regional office till January 7th, 2020.

The board had done an examination of aftereffect of 2019 and it was seen that those students who had low attendance had performed inadequately. To make sure this doesn’t occur, the board has carefully notified schools to allow just students that have at least 75 % attendance. The students need to apply alongside the necessary documents to demonstrate the reason behind their low attendance, like, medicinal reports, death of their next kith and kin, participation in sports events and so on. In the event where the necessary documents are not shown, the application will be dismissed.

In the event of prolonged illness, aside from the solicitation from guardians, a medicinal testament from government doctor, all the medical reports, and recommendations from the school will be required. If there is an occurrence of loss of either of the parent or any other mishap, request from the other parent, required document to be proposed by the school. If there should arise an occurrence of shortage due to sports events, competitions in the sports certificate and other necessary documents alongside requests from guardians and suggestions of school will be required.