Cases filed against 96 vehicle drivers

Panchavati: The serious effects of road accidents and human loss in them are being seen. The transport department is conducting a road safety campaign to reduce human loss by 10% minimum every year and Nashik regional transport office are conducting various programmes. As a part of this, the helmet checking drive was conducted in the city area.

The regional transport office are conducting seminar, lecture, campaigning to make ambassador, drawing competition, installation of reflector, vehicle checking drive and special training to drivers.

The number of two-wheeler drivers is higher among those died in road accidents. The main reason behind this is that did not wear helmet. The number of this is 70%. Considering importance of helmet, regional transport office and city traffic branch jointly conducted helmet checking drive in various parts of the city under guidance of regional transport officer Bharat Kalaskar, deputy regional transport officer Vinay Ahire.

The cases have been registered against 96 vehicle drivers who did not wear helmet. They were counselled and important of helmet was explained to them. Assistant regional transport officer Surendra Nikan motor vehicle inspector Anil Dhatrak, Yuvraj Patil and others took part in this drive.