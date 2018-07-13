Case to be filed against Bhide in court

Nashik: A meeting of PCPNDT committee, which has been formed by Nashik Municipal Corporation to take action against founder of Shiv Pratishthan Sanghatana Sambhaji Bhide after he refused to receive notice for his controversial remark was held on Friday.

This 9-member committee has decided to file a criminal case against Bhide in the court. With this Bhide will face more difficulties. The meeting of the committee was held in principal presence of health officer Dr. Jairam Kothari at public health department.

Nine members of the committee held Bhide guilty under section 22 of he Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition Of Sex Selection) Act (PCPNDT Act) for advertisement and to encourage female foeticide. It has unanimously been decided to file a case against Bhide.

While informing about this, a health official said that legal action to be taken against Bhide for breach of the PCPNDT Act. The court will decide what action to be taken against him as per provisions in the law. The proposal will be tabled first with the Municipal Commissioner.

If Bhide found guilty under PCPNDT act, a jail term for 3 years can be awarded to him and a fine of Rs. 10000 can be imposed against him, informed one of the committee members. Dr. Jairam Kothari, gynaecologist, pediatrician, legal expert, three members of social organisations and others are part of the committee.

While addressing a public rally in Nashik on June 10, the octogenarian Bhide, had claimed that mangoes grown in his farm were “a panacea for impotency”. Bhide’s statement that mangoes from his farm could cure impotency had drawn a storm of criticism from every sphere including political parties.

After a complaint in this regard by Ganesh Borhade to the additional director (health), Pune, the health directorate instructed the health department of NMC to probe the remark made by Bhide and to table a report about this. Thereafter NMC health department issued a notice on June 19 to Bhide.

He was ordered to give clarification in writing within 7 days, but he refused to receive the notice. As a result, it was returned against to the NMC. On the backdrop of this, the public health department of NMC called the meeting of PCPNDT committee to decide next course of action against Bhide.