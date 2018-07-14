Case filed against contractor

Nashik: Dr Atmaram Kumbharde in a meeting of standing committee alleged that there was irregularity by the contractor in the nutritious diet supply scheme under the education department of Zilla Parishad.

He also made the house aware with the fact that nutritious diet was not supplied to 2096 primary schools in the district. Followed by this it was decided to file a criminal case against concerned contractor and not to pay his bills.

Dr. Kumbharde, Yatin Kadam, Balasaheb Kshirsagar and Dr Bharati Pawar raised questions over nutritious diet supply in the meeting. The members and office bearers complained that students were not getting the nutritious diet though schools opened a month ago.

Education officer Vaishali Zankar admitted that there was delay in reaching rice and green peas in time this time. Thereafter members slammed Zankar and the education department.